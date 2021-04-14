Car flips on roof after crash in Prince William County

Authorities say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash in Prince William County that left a vehicle on its roof.

The crash happened late Tuesday night on Belleau Wood Drive in Triangle.

Photo: Crystal Blocker

Officers say the vehicle was heading eastbound on Fuller Heights Road and went airborne into the parking lot of the Shenandoah Station Apartments where it struck several unoccupied vehicles.

The driver was transported as a precaution. The crash is still under investigation.