Driver trapped in vehicle that overturned after crashing into traffic pole in DC

Emergency crews freed the trapped driver of a vehicle that overturned after crashing into a traffic pole Wednesday night in D.C.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at 16th and Upshur Streets in the northwest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Driver freed from vehicle that overturned after crashing into traffic pole in DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Officials say the vehicle overturned after the collision and rolled over onto its side against a retaining wall.

The man was trapped in the vehicle, but crews were able to extricate him. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.