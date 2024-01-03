Driver robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas at DC gas station: police

A driver was robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas at a Washington, D.C. gas station, authorities said.

The brazen armed robbery was captured by surveillance cameras Friday night around 9:11 p.m. at a gas station in the 3800 block of Alabama Avenue.

The video shows a gray vehicle pulling up to a pump at the station before two suspects jump out and approach the victim. Police say one of the suspects pulled a handgun and stole the victims’ property before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.