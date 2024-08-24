Driver placed gasoline in passenger compartment causing vehicle fire before fatal collision in Virginia

The driver who died in a fiery crash on Friday evening in Woodbridge placed gasoline in the passenger seat before the collision, according to police.

Prince William County police arrived on the scene and discovered one vehicle engulfed in flames around 6:50 p.m. Friday evening, at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Occoquan Road in Woodbridge. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the deceased had placed gasoline in the passenger compartment of their vehicle just prior to the crash, causing the fire inside the vehicle. The fire, as well as the cause and manner of death, is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

