4 charged after driver of stolen car, officer bitten by police K9 in Charles County

A woman and a Charles County police officer were both bitten by a K9 officer in Charles County in the early morning hours Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, an officer in the area of Crain Highway and Heritage Green Parkway saw a car with one of the front headlights out speed past him.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, but he would not stop. Officers eventually used stop sticks and the car came to a stop after striking a sign in the 3000 block of Crain Highway. All of the occupants ran from the car and fled on foot.

A computer check revealed the car was stolen during an armed carjacking in Virginia and the registration plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charles County.

All of the passengers in the car were found and arrested. A firearm was also found.

After the suspects were arrested, a police canine handler—who was on the scene—was entering his car when, unbeknownst to him, his canine had gotten out of its rear cage and bit him. The dog then jumped out of the vehicle and the driver of the stolen car was bitten.

Police were able to get the dog and put it back in the handler’s SUV. The officer was treated for injuries he sustained and the driver of the stolen car was transported to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Criminal charges for the driver have been submitted to a District Court Commissioner.

Terelle Antwan James, 27, Jeremy Markel Hayes, 24, Gino Jacqueiz Williams, 20 and Andrew Jamal Shuff, 28, were charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. In addition, Williams and Shuff were charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle, and Shuff was also charged with providing a false name.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the accidental canine biting. The criminal investigation into the stolen car and recovered firearm is continuing.