Driver kills pedestrian in Silver Spring

A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night in Silver Spring.

Police say the crash happened around 10:37 p.m. on University Blvd. East near Langley Drive.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing University Boulevard East when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus.

The pedestrian later died at a local hospital. Police did not identify the victim because his family had yet to be notified.

The driver is a 34-year-old Silver Spring man FOX 5 will not yet identify because he has yet to be charged with a crime.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at (240) 773-6620.