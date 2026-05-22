Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-270 in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A driver was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tractor‑trailer on northbound I‑270 in Rockville, officials said.
The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. in the northbound Express Lanes between Route 28 and Shady Grove Road. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pulled from the wreckage and later died. The tractor‑trailer driver was evaluated and declined transport.
Several northbound lanes were blocked before Shady Grove Road, with delays stretching for several miles in both directions as the extended closure continued.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.