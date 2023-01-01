Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple vehicles in Oregon

article

Authorities in Oregon said the driver of a stolen car died after hitting multiple parked cars.

Portland Police said the incident happened Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue.

The driver was found deceased upon the arrival of the officers.

Police later said in a tweet they believe the at-fault car was stolen.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.