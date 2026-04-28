The Brief A driver was hospitalized after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing near Kenilworth Park. Investigators say the driver ran into traffic on I‑295 and was hit by a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.



A driver was hospitalized after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing their vehicle and then running onto Interstate 295 in D.C., where they were struck by oncoming traffic, according to U.S. Park Police.

What we know:

Police said the incident began around 11:18 p.m. Monday when officers say they attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving. The driver fled, lost control and crashed into a curb and tree near Kenilworth Park in northeast Washington, disabling the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver then ran into traffic on I‑295, where they were hit by a vehicle. They were taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. The I‑295 driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Driver hurt after fleeing traffic stop, struck by vehicle on I 295, police say (Credit: Kyle Mazza/@KyleMazzaWUNF)