A driver police say was going 136 mph on a highway in Fairfax County faces up to a year in jail.

Authorities say the alleged speeder was stopped Saturday night after officers clocked them going more than double the speed limit on northbound Route 28 near Frying Pan Road.

Driver going 136 mph on Fairfax County highway faces year in jail: police (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

The posted speed limit on that stretch of roadway in 55 mph.

Police say if the driver is found guilty at their December court hearing they could face up to a year in jail, a fine and could have their license suspended.