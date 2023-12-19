Driver dies from injuries days after fatal car collision in Landover

Authorities continue to investigate a now fatal collision that occurred in Landover and left one driver dead.

The deceased driver is 34-year-old David Walton Jr. of Capitol Heights.

Police responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road for a collision involving a sedan and an SUV on December 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Walton, who was driving the sedan, was transported to a hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on December 17.

The second driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the two drivers collided at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road. The investigation into the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.