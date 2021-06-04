Driver dies after striking tree in Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Oxon Hill.
The Prince George's County Police Department says officers responded to the area of Palmer Road and Potomac Heights Drive in Oxon Hill around 2:45 p.m.
Investigators say a car traveling westbound on Palmer Road crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If anyone has any information on this incident, please call PGPD at 1-866-411-TIPS.