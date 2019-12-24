Driver dies after becoming trapped in burning vehicle, Maryland State Police say

A driver was killed after becoming trapped in a burning vehicle early Tuesday morning in Frederick, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say the driver was traveling east on I-70 near Harmony Road when it veered off the roadway and down a hill before crashing into a creek around 2 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to identify the driver, but they believe the driver is from out-of-state.

If you have any information that might help State Police in their investigation, call (301) 600-4150.

