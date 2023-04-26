Driver dead after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing into tree: sheriff

Authorities in Stafford County say a driver is dead after he sped away from a traffic stop and crashed into a tree.

Officials say a deputy was operating radar just before 8:15 p.m. on Kings Highway in the area of Sherwood Forest Farm Road when they say a vehicle drove by going over 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle a few miles north on Kings Highway, but said the driver sped up, made a quick turn onto Little Falls Road, and then crashed into a tree.

The driver was identified as Robert Riley, 27, of Port Royal. Officials say his driver’s license status was revoked due to a DUI related incident.

The crash is still under investigation.