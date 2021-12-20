Driver dead after crashing into Damascus building, sparking 2-alarm fire

Authorities say a person is dead after crashing a vehicle into a commercial building in Montgomery County late Sunday night sparking a two-alarm fire that left several businesses badly damaged.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. in the 9800 block of Main Street in Damascus.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Video posted by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer shows firefighters attacking flames that were seen coming out of the roof of the building.

Many streets in the area were closed as firefighters fought the blaze. Cold temperatures created icy conditions along some of the roadways.

The identity of the driver has not been released. The crash and fire are still under investigation