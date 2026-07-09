Driver in custody after wrong-way crash involving trooper on I-395 express lanes

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The Brief A driver is in custody and a state trooper has been hospitalized following a collision involving a reported wrong-way vehicle, a police vehicle, and a third car on the Interstate 395 express lanes Thursday evening. Following the crash, the driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation, while the trooper was also hospitalized to be checked out. Virginia State Police had initially responded to the area around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the designated southbound express lanes.



A driver is in custody and a state trooper has been hospitalized following a collision involving a reported wrong-way vehicle in the Interstate 395 express lanes on Thursday evening.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say they were first notified around 7:40 p.m. that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the Prince William County express lanes, which were designated for southbound traffic at the time.

According to state police, a trooper located the vehicle in Fairfax County and entered the express lanes ahead of it. Police state that the vehicle then struck both the trooper's vehicle and an unrelated vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation. The trooper involved was also taken to a hospital to be checked out.