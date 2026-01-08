Driver crashes car in Alexandria following accidental shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A driver crashed their car in Alexandria after sustaining an apparent accidental gunshot wound, police say.
What we know:
The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Police say the vehicle crashed near the 4500 block of Seminary Road.
The driver sustained an apparent accidental gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet indicated how the gunshot was fired.
It's not clear if anyone else was in or around the vehicle at the time.
The incident remains under investigation.