Driver crashes car in Alexandria following accidental shooting

article

The Brief Police are investigating after a driver crashed following an apparent accidental gunshot wound. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet indicated how the gunshot was fired.



A driver crashed their car in Alexandria after sustaining an apparent accidental gunshot wound, police say.

What we know:

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Police say the vehicle crashed near the 4500 block of Seminary Road.

The driver sustained an apparent accidental gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet indicated how the gunshot was fired.

It's not clear if anyone else was in or around the vehicle at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.