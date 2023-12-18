Rescuers find driver clinging to tree after being swept away by floodwaters in Montgomery County

A driver was swept away by floodwaters and was clinging to a tree when they were rescued by emergency crews after heavy rains swamped roadways in Montgomery County overnight.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to Brighten Dam Road near Bordly Drive in the Brookeville area.

Piringer said high water forced the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was then swept downstream where they were found by rescue crews clinging to a tree.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Driver clinging to tree rescued after swept away when rain floods roadway in Montgomery County

A recuse boat was used to pull the driver from the water. Other vehicles were stranded in the flood water but the occupants were all accounted for, Piringer said.

Piringer said hazardous condition were created when a vehicle drove over live power lines on Pumphrey Lane near Good Hope Road later Monday morning.

Rescue crews were also on the scene of stranded motorists in the area of Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Cedar Lane and along Culver Street and Byeforde Road in South Kensington.

Heavy rain soaked much of the D.C. region on Sunday and continued overnight and into the early morning. A Flood Warning was in place until 7 a.m. A Coastal Flood Advisory and a Wind Advisory remain in effect until 2 p.m.