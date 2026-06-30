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Driver charged in connection with fatal Seven Corners hit-and-run

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia Crime
Published June 30, 2026 5:48 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 5:48 PM EDT
Fairfax County police search for vehicle after deadly hit‑and‑run
Fairfax County police search for vehicle after deadly hit‑and‑run

Fairfax County police search for vehicle after deadly hit‑and‑run

Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck at Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in Seven Corners.

The Brief

    • A driver has turned himself in and faces felony charges more than a month after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Fairfax County.
    • According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 63-year-old Hein Quang Le of Arlington turned himself in at the Mason Police Station on Sunday, June 28. 
    • The charge stems from a May 26 incident that disrupted morning traffic at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

SEVEN CORNERS, VA. - A driver has turned himself in and faces felony charges more than a month after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Fairfax County.

READ MORE: Fairfax County police search for vehicle after deadly hit‑and‑run

What we know:

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 63-year-old Hein Quang Le of Arlington turned himself in at the Mason Police Station on Sunday, June 28. Le was interviewed by detectives, transported to the Adult Detention Center and charged with felony hit-and-run. He is currently being held without bond.

Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department. 

The backstory:

The charge stems from a May 26 incident that disrupted morning traffic at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

Investigators determined that around 1:20 a.m., 60-year-old Jose Jimenez of Falls Church was crossing Arlington Boulevard within the crosswalk, but against the pedestrian signal, when he was struck by an eastbound 2004 silver Honda Civic.

The vehicle fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived. Jimenez was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

What you can do:

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone with additional information to contact authorities.

The Source: Information from the Fairfax County Police Department and previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. 

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