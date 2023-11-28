Driver charged after K9 helps find fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop in Fairfax County: police

A driver is facing several charges including fentanyl distribution and cocaine possession after a police dog alerted officers during a traffic stop in Fairfax County.

Neighbor Patrol Unit officers in the Sully District made the stop on November 22 after they observed suspected narcotic activity.

Isiah Green, 25, of Vienna was arrested and charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of ammo by a convicted felon.

He was held on a $9,000 bond and has since been released.