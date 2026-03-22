Driver charged after allegedly hitting 2 Maryland troopers in Prince George’s County

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The Brief A Maryland man is in custody following an early Sunday crash in Prince George’s County that left two state troopers injured. Both troopers were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later released. The accused, Avery Alexander Bost, 31, of Upper Marlboro, faces charges related to impaired driving along with additional traffic offenses.



A Maryland man has been charged following an early Sunday crash in Prince George’s County that injured two state troopers, authorities said.

What we know:

The accused, Avery Alexander Bost, 31, of Upper Marlboro, was identified as the driver of a Maserati involved in the incident. According to the Maryland State Police, he faces suspected impaired driving charges along with other traffic-related offenses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Maryland State Police.

Officials said troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to reports of a disabled vehicle in the left lane of northbound Branch Avenue near Allentown Road.

Police reported that one marked patrol vehicle was parked behind the unoccupied disabled vehicle, while a second patrol vehicle stopped behind the first. Both cruisers had their emergency lights activated.

According to authorities, Bost’s Maserati struck the rear of the second patrol vehicle. Investigators allege the impact pushed that vehicle forward into a trooper who was outside the cruiser and caused a further collision with the first patrol vehicle.

Both troopers were transported to a nearby hospital and later released.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack.