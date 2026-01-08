Driver accused of topping 100 mph in Christmas double fatal I-495 crash in Virginia, police say

The Brief Police say the driver was going over 100 mph before the Christmas crash. A woman and a teen in the minivan died. The driver faces charges, with more possible.



Investigators say the driver accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and a teenager on Christmas night along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County was traveling at more than 100 mph.

What we know:

Devin Juliana, 48, of Steubenville, Ohio, faces reckless driving charges in connection with the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Juliana was driving east on the Capital Beltway in the Tysons Corner area around 10:39 p.m. when he struck a minivan from behind.

The impact crushed the rear passenger section of the minivan and pushed it into the Express Lanes. All five occupants were hospitalized.

Two passengers, a 75‑year‑old woman identified as Su Nguyen of Annandale, Va., and a 15‑year‑old juvenile, died from their injuries.

Additional charges may be pending, officials say. Authorities are attempting to locate Juliana to serve the warrant and conduct an interview.

The crash remains under investigation.