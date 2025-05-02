Dozens of embassies in DC open doors to public
WASHINGTON - Dozens of embassies in Washington, D.C. will be open to the public over the next two weekends in a showcase of the city’s international diplomatic community.
The fun begins on May 3 for the Around the World Embassy Tour, highlighting non-European Union embassies including the People's Republic of China, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.
European embassies, including France, Germany, and Italy, open to the public on May 10.
Participating embassies will celebrate their countries' culture, food, and music.
African Union
Angola
Armenia
Bangladesh, People's Republic of
Barbados
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Botswana
Burkina Faso *(UDC)
Cameroon, Republic of
Chad (African Union)
Chile, Republic of
China, People's Republic of
Colombia, Republic of
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Djibouti (African Union)
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt, The Arab Republic of (Egyptian Cultural and Educational Bureau)
El Salvador
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique
Guatemala, Republic of
Guyana, Co-operative Republic of
Haiti, Republic of
Indonesia
Japan (Japan Information & Culture Center)
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Korea, Republic of (Korean Cultural Center)
Libya
Madagascar *(UDC)
Mauritania
Mexico (Mexican Cultural Institute)
Mozambique *(UDC)
Nepal *(UDC)
Nigeria (African Union)
Norway, Kingdom of
Oman (Sultanate of (The Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center)
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines, Republic of
Qatar, State of
Rwanda, The Republic of
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of
Senegal (African Union)
Serbia, Republic of
South Sudan, Republic of (African Union)
Sri Lanka
Tanzania, The United Republic of
Thailand
The Gambia *(UDC)
Togo (African Union)
Trinidad and Tobago, The Republic of
Tunisia
Türkiye
Uganda *(UDC)
Ukraine (Ukraine House)
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan
Zambia, Republic of
Zimbabwe
Austria
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
EU Delegation, Belgium, Malta
Finland
France and Germany
Greece
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Ukraine House
The Source: Information in this article comes from EventsDC.com.