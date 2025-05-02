Dozens of embassies in DC open doors to public 

Dozens of embassies in Washington, D.C. will be open to the public over the next two weekends in a showcase of the city’s international diplomatic community.

The fun begins on May 3 for the Around the World Embassy Tour, highlighting non-European Union embassies including the People's Republic of China, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

European embassies, including France, Germany, and Italy, open to the public on May 10.

Participating embassies will celebrate their countries' culture, food, and music.

Around the World Embassy Tour

African Union

Angola

Armenia

Bangladesh, People's Republic of

Barbados

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Botswana

Burkina Faso *(UDC)

Cameroon, Republic of

Chad (African Union)

Chile, Republic of

China, People's Republic of

Colombia, Republic of

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti (African Union)

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt, The Arab Republic of (Egyptian Cultural and Educational Bureau)

El Salvador

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Guatemala, Republic of

Guyana, Co-operative Republic of

Haiti, Republic of

Indonesia

Japan (Japan Information & Culture Center)

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Korea, Republic of (Korean Cultural Center)

Libya

Madagascar *(UDC)

Mauritania

Mexico (Mexican Cultural Institute)

Mozambique *(UDC)

Nepal *(UDC)

Nigeria (African Union)

Norway, Kingdom of

Oman (Sultanate of (The Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center)

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines, Republic of

Qatar, State of

Rwanda, The Republic of

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of

Senegal (African Union)

Serbia, Republic of

South Sudan, Republic of (African Union)

Sri Lanka

Tanzania, The United Republic of

Thailand

The Gambia *(UDC)

Togo (African Union)

Trinidad and Tobago, The Republic of

Tunisia

Türkiye

Uganda *(UDC)

Ukraine (Ukraine House)

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Zambia, Republic of

Zimbabwe

More info on the Around the World Embassy Tour online

EU Open House

Austria

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

EU Delegation, Belgium, Malta

Finland

France and Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Ukraine House

More info on the EU Open House online