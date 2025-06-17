Downed tree closes Westland Middle School for second straight day

The Brief Westland Middle School remains closed after a tree damaged the building. Officials say the school currently needs to make up two instructional days. MCPS may seek a waiver but must show efforts to recover lost time.



Westland Middle School remained closed for a second day on Tuesday after heavy rains brought down a massive tree onto the building, officials said.

Tree damages school

A crane was brought in to remove the tree, but damage remains.

A letter sent to families stated that a structural engineer assessed the building and determined that three classrooms must remain closed until repairs are complete.

Officials cited safety concerns related to debris, prompting the extended closure.

Closed for another day

Montgomery County Public Schools had already pushed its scheduled last day to Tuesday due to previous weather-related closures.



Maryland requires 180 instructional days per year, and while a waiver can be requested, MCPS would need to show efforts to make up lost time, such as adjusting the school calendar. Right now, the school needs to make up two instructional days.

It remains unclear how the school system plans to move forward, but officials say updates will be shared as soon as a decision is made.

School officials sent this message to the school community:

Dear Westland Families,

The school will remain closed on Tuesday, June 17, out of an abundance of caution due to ongoing debris cleanup following the damage caused by a downed tree over the weekend. Today, a crane was brought in, crews worked to remove the tree, and a structural engineer assessed the building. Three classrooms will need to be closed until repairs are complete; however, ongoing cleanup efforts of loose bricks, roofing materials, etc., cause safety concerns. Therefore, the unfortunate decision to close the building for another day has been made.

We do apologize for this news and the resulting inconvenience. Crews worked diligently throughout the day, but the tree was quite large and the building could not be fully assessed until it had been removed. MCPS facilities and construction teams will be planning for all repairs to fully restore the building as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding.

Montgomery County Public Schools

