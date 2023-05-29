Double fatal crash in Aldie involving horse trailer under investigation

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a tragic vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two individuals yesterday afternoon at the intersection of James Monroe Highway and Tail Race Road in Aldie.

On Sunday at around 3:00 PM, LCSO deputies responded to a collision involving a motorcycle, a pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer, and an SUV. According to preliminary investigations, it appears that the motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the truck, causing the truck to lose control and subsequently crash into the SUV.

Both the motorcycle operator, identified as Thomas A. Miller, a 61-year-old resident of Charles Town, West Virginia, and the SUV operator, Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, a 68-year-old resident of Leesburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pick-up truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The horses being transported in the trailer did not suffer any injuries.

The Virginia State Police and Loudoun County Animal Services provided their assistance at the scene of the accident and LCSO is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to this crash.