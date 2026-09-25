The jury in the federal bribery trial of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White says it cannot reach a verdict as deliberations continued Friday.

White faces a single bribery charge alleging he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to use his official position to extend government contracts for businessman and FBI informant Allieu Kamara.

RELATED: No verdict in DC Councilman Trayon White’s bribery trial as jury deliberations head into third day

The jury was sent home shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday after deliberating for more than 13 hours. Jurors first received the case around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Two notes sent from the jury to the judge on Thursday offered insight into their ongoing debate regarding the legal requirements for a federal bribery conviction.

The jury first inquired whether violating D.C. Council gift rules constituted a breach of official duty, to which the judge answered no.

In a second question, jurors asked if accepting cash payments meant for performing an official act constitutes bribery if the recipient never intended to carry out that act. The judge confirmed that the answer is no.

Jurors in DC Councilmember Trayon White’s bribery trial say they cannot reach verdict Friday