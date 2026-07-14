Donation box stolen from Harriet Tubman Museum during break in

The Brief Museum will be closed until further notice after a weekend break‑in. Back door was damaged and a donation box was stolen during the incident. Museum is assessing damage, making repairs and accepting donations through its website.



The Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center in Cambridge will be closed until further notice after a weekend break‑in in which a donation box was stolen.

The break‑in happened sometime during the weekend of July 11, and museum staff said the back door was damaged during the incident.

The museum is assessing the damage and working on repairs. They are accepting donations through their website as the investigation continues.