Expand / Collapse search

Blood donations hit 20-year low; Red Cross offering $20 gift cards to donors

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Health
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-1323895432.jpg article

American Red Cross blood donor center. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage as donations have reached the lowest number in the last 20 years. 

The number of donations has fallen by about 40%, the organization said earlier this year, with winter weather and seasonal respiratory illnesses affecting donations.

When the blood bank supply is low, it can lead to a delay in emergency medical procedures

RELATED: Four out of five autoimmune disease patients are women. New study reveals why

The Red Cross is offering a special promotion this month for those who come in and roll up their sleeves. 

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma throughout the month of February will get a $20 Amazon gift card. 

The gift card will be delivered by email. 

Get more information and make an appointment here

This story was reported from Detroit. 