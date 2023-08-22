Domino’s debuts new pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread in all US stores

article

Cheesy bread lovers are getting a little bit of spice.

Domino’s has announced its newest menu item – pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread – which launched across all U.S. stores on Monday.

The newest version of stuffed cheesy bread combines the best part of a pepperoni pizza into a "savory snack," the world’s largest pizza company wrote in a press release.

Each pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread order comes with eight breadsticks stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, which are seasoned in garlic and Parmesan and topped with more cheese.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, also wrote in a statement that "pepperoni makes everything better."

Domino's newest member of the cheesy bread family is pepperoni-stuffed. (Domino's / Fox News)

"Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer," she said.

"We honestly can’t believe we didn’t launch it sooner!"

"Whether you enjoy it as a standalone meal or pair it with your favorite pizza, Pepperoni-Stuffed Cheesy Bread makes for a crave-worthy, delicious treat," she added.

The new menu option is included in Domino’s mix-and-match deal, which allows customers to choose two or more dishes for $6.99 each.

Pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread is the newest addition to Domino’s stuffed cheesy bread catalog, which launched in 2011 with the original, spinach and feta, and bacon and jalapeño varieties.

Domino's has over 20,000 stores worldwide in more than 90 markets, according to the company.

The pizza franchise pulled in more than $17.5 billion in retail sales in 2022.

More than $8.7 billion of last year's sales were in the U.S.