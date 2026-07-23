Dominion Energy pushback in northern Virginia over proposed transmission lines; Thursday meeting set

The Brief Residents push back on proposed high‑power transmission lines in Nokesville and Bristow. County supervisors voted to not support two routes through the Braemar community. Dominion describes Patriot High School meeting as an informational open house.



Dominion Energy is getting pushback from another northern Virginia community over proposed high‑power transmission lines. The project affects residents in Nokesville and Bristow in Prince William County.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said a major community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Patriot High School.

This project is separate from the one in Loudoun County, but the concerns are similar, Alnwick said. The plan would connect the Nokesville substation to a new Bristow switching station. Dominion Energy says 6.5 miles of 240‑kilovolt lines are needed to maintain dependable service and meet national reliability standards as the Prince William County Innovation Park and Digital Gateway area continue to grow.

Dominion says it does not yet have a preferred route. Earlier this month, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to "not support" two proposed routes that would have run through the Braemar community. However, officials say every remaining route carries impacts as well.

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy tells FOX 5 that Dominion’s initial proposal included an underground option, and many community members prefer that approach. The State Corporation Commission recently rejected a plan to run the controversial "Golden to Mars" Loudoun County lines underground, citing cost delays and construction challenges.

Dominion Energy describes Thursday’s meeting as an informational open house, with no votes to be taken. Members of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County are also expected to attend.

Dominion Energy Meeting Details

Thursday, July 23, 2026

In-person Open House

5:30-7:30PM

Patriot High School

10504 Kettle Run Rd.

Nokesville, VA 20181