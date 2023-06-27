'Dogtorate' awarded to therapy dog for exception service during the pandemic

An honorary ceremony was held earlier this month to recognize the contributions of service and therapy dogs at the University of Maryland Baltimore, including Loki, a 5-year-old Rottweiler nicknamed "Dogtor" who received an honorary "Dogtorate of Medicine."

Loki, alongside her handler Caroline Benzel, MD delivered Hero Healing Kits to frontline healthcare workers and provided virtual therapy sessions with patients at the University of Maryland Medical Center who were battling the Coronavirus. The kits included instant coffee, tea, lotion , and Vaseline.

For her contributions, Loki has received several high-profile national awards including the American Kennel Club Paw of Courage award, which honors dogs who served their communities. She also appeared on Katie Couric’s "The Bright Side" video series, where she received a $10,000 donation from Ally Bank.

Half of the donations went to UMMC to assist in purchasing personal protective equipment and food for frontline workers, and the other half was used to distribute more Hero Healing Kits. According to Benzel, hospital staff who receive kits have characterized the items as functional and meaningful.

Benzel shared in a statement to the university that she had distributed more than 7,000 kits to Maryland hospitals and police departments, including the UMB Police Department and fire stations. Her work was defined to have inspired others in eight different states.

Her efforts have raised more than $100,000 from people across the nation. In addition to monetary and item donations for kits, Benzel has received items such as dog and cat treats that she donated to hospitals on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with Loki.

Additionally, Kylo Red, a 3-year-old Goldendoodle, and Kiera, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, each received a ‘Dogtorate’ for enhancing awareness about health care providers with service dogs. Benzel plans to begin her residency at West Virginia University with Loki and to write a children’s book about the legendary Dogtor Loki.



