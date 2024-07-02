3 dogs stolen from owners at gunpoint in DC, Prince George's County

Police in both D.C. and Prince George’s County are investigating the theft of two dogs, taken from their owners at gunpoint over the weekend.

In D.C., police say the dog was stolen Saturday night on Fort Davis Street in Southeast. In Prince George’s County, the theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Both dog owners say a gun was involved.

D.C. police say they’re continuing the investigation to find the people who stole the dog in Southeast. They’ll see where the investigation goes to determine if the robbery is related to the one in Prince George’s County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in Clinton, Md., a mini pitbull and a French Bulldog were stolen while on a walk in a neighborhood off Surratts Road.

A 16-year-old was walking his dogs in his neighborhood when he says two people approached, one produced a gun and they yanked the two leashes and ran away. FOX 5 spoke with the teen, who was shaken by the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Yurman, stolen from Southeast D.C.

"One of them had a gun, they took my dogs and I couldn’t do anything, they had a gun and I didn’t know what to do," he said. "I’m fine. After that happened, I was kind of shaken up. I didn’t expect that to happen. I was walking my dogs, but, yeah, other than that, I’m fine."

The family of the 16-year-old in Prince George’s County tells me they want their dog back but they’re thankful that the teen was not hurt.

It was around 8 p.m. Saturday when Jaineen Brown was walking her two-year-old French Bulldog when a man she says was wearing a mask got out of his car, pointed a gun at her, and took the dog.

The dog, Yurman, was taken on the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street. Brown is pleading for the safe return of her beloved pet.

All I knew was to just drop his leash and just scream aloud. You know. Um. I asked them, don’t take him. But they scooped him up by the back of his neck in the car, and they pulled down further, and made a left on S Street.

D.C. police shared images of a suspect, hoping the man or vehicle might look familiar.

Police are still investigating both thefts and asking anyone with any information or if they recognize these dogs, to call them.