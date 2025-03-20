Social Security Administration to require more in-person visits

The Brief More Americans will be required to leave their Social Security offices in person after the agency. According to the agency, people will no longer be allowed to verify their identity with the SSA over the phone.



The Social Security Administration is imposing tighter security measures that could require more Americans to visit the agency in person.

What they're saying:

The agency will require millions of Americans to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone beginning March 31. According to the agency, people will no longer be allowed to verify their identity with the SSA over the phone.

Agency leadership told reporters on Tuesday that anyone who is unable to verify their identity through the agency's online service will be required to visit an agency office in person.

According to the Associated Press, the change will apply to new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

"The Social Security Administration is losing over $100 million a year in direct deposit fraud," Leland Dudek, the agency’s acting commissioner, said on a Tuesday evening call with reporters — his first call with the media. "Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service."

He said a problem with eliminating fraudulent claims is that "the information that we use through knowledge-based authentication is already in the public domain."

"This is a common sense measure," Dudek added.