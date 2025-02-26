DOGE cuts outlined in new Trump executive order: See the list

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday directing DOGE to review federal spending and cut inefficiencies. The order requires agencies to justify payments, reduce non-essential travel, and assess real estate holdings for potential disposal. The move further empowers Elon Musk, who is leading DOGE’s aggressive cost-cutting measures across the government.



President Donald Trump has issued an executive order expanding the authority of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), directing agencies to review spending, scrutinize contracts, and eliminate financial waste.

The order, signed Wednesday, further strengthens DOGE’s role in overhauling federal operations and aligns with Musk’s efforts to streamline government expenditures.

The executive order requires agencies to justify spending, limit travel, and identify surplus federal properties that can be sold. It comes as the administration signals deeper cuts, warning federal agencies to prepare for mass layoffs in the coming months.

What’s in the executive order?

Dig deeper:

Trump’s latest directive expands DOGE’s oversight by implementing the following measures:

Contract and grant review: Agencies must work with DOGE to analyze existing federal contracts, grants, and loans and determine where spending can be cut or modified.

Spending justification system: Federal agencies must develop a tracking system that records and justifies every payment, ensuring employees document their approval of funds.

Non-essential travel limits: Agencies must build a centralized system to approve federally funded travel, with written justifications required for conference expenses.

Real estate assessment: Agencies must review their property holdings, identifying unused federal buildings and land that can be sold to reduce costs.

The administration has given agencies 30 days to complete their initial review of contracts and grants, with a full real estate disposition plan required within 60 days.

Musk’s role and the impact on federal workers

The backstory:

Elon Musk, who is leading DOGE’s cost-cutting mission, has already overseen mass layoffs across the federal government. Last month, thousands of federal workers were dismissed, and agencies were instructed to prepare for further reductions.

Trump has praised Musk’s efforts, saying his leadership will "restore accountability" in government spending. However, critics argue that the rapid cuts risk disrupting essential services.

According to the White House, nearly half of all federal employees have responded to Musk’s directive asking them to justify their job functions. The administration said those responses would help determine the next phase of reductions.

Criticism and concerns over the cuts

The other side:

The executive order is part of Trump’s broader initiative to reduce the size of the federal government, but the approach has drawn criticism. Some lawmakers and watchdog groups warn that these cuts could impact essential services, from public health programs to scientific research.

Meanwhile, the administration insists the reforms are necessary to curb government waste.

What's next:

Federal agencies must comply with the new reporting requirements and submit their spending reviews within the next month. The White House has signaled that more cost-cutting measures are coming, and additional executive orders could be issued in the weeks ahead.

As DOGE continues to reshape government operations, the full impact of these measures remains uncertain. The next phase of budget reductions is expected to be unveiled as agencies finalize their reviews.