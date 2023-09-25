Owners desperately searching for dog stolen from car at gunpoint in Prince George's County

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police in Prince George’s County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dog that was stolen from a dog sitter by two armed suspects Friday.

According to police, the three-year-old Giant Schnauzer named Duke was taken around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Investigators say the victim had pulled her car over in the 10100 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington when the two suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached her car and stole Duke from the back seat.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.