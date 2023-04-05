Dog kills 2-year-old Virginia boy in Maryland

Authorities say a two-year-old Virginia boy has died after he was bitten by a dog in Maryland.

Police say it happened just before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West B Street in the Brunswick area of Frederick County.

First responders say the boy went into cardiac arrest as they were treating him at the scene. He was transported by medevac to the Frederick Health Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Officials say the boy and his family are from Fauquier County, Virginia. His identity has not been released.

The Frederick County Division of Animal Control says the dog is currently in quarantine.

The Brunswick Police Department and Frederick County Animal Control are currently conducting a full investigation.