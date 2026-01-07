'Do you want to die?': DC man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for stabbing tourist

The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to more than four years for stabbing a tourist. Officials say he followed the group, threatened the victim and stabbed him in the chest. He was arrested the same day and later convicted on multiple charges.



A Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for stabbing a tourist in the chest during a visit to the nation’s capital, narrowly missing the victim’s heart.

Officials say that on Nov. 10, 2024, the victim and his friends were walking near 7th and T streets in northwest Washington when Maurice Felder, 54, followed them and started arguing.

What we know:

According to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney's Office, the victim stepped between Felder and his friends and told him to leave. Felder then asked, "Do you want to die?" before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the chest, leaving a wound two centimeters from his heart that required urgent medical care.

Felder was arrested the same day within a block of the scene and has been in custody since. He was found guilty by a Superior Court jury on Oct. 15 of assault with significant bodily injury while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was sentenced to a total of 54 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.