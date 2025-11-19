DMV schools seeing increase in applications to free, reduced lunch programs

The Brief Several school districts in the DMV have seen an increase in applications to food assistance programs this school year. Loudoun County Public Schools alone saw a 180% surge in free and reduced lunch applications. Some school officials say the government shutdown has led to families needing help, others say it's too early to pinpoint an exact cause.



Loudoun County Public Schools has seen a surge in free and reduced lunch applications this school year, and it's not the only district in the DMV that's seen an increase.

What we know:

New data from LCPS shows a 180% rise in requests from August to November 2025 compared to the same time last year. Unpaid meal debt has also increased 52% over last year.

LCPS officials told FOX 5 that it's too early to pinpoint what's causing the surge in applications. Layoffs, furloughs and the government shutdown could all play a role. What's key, the district says, is figuring out what to do with the data.

What they're saying:

"It's that red flag that's like, 'Hey, hold on, we've got something going on, how can we help our families?'" said spokesman Dan Adams. "We're going to lean into our family liaisons right now who have contacts with our families who need those extra supports. What are they seeing? How can we help?"

School lunch at LCPS costs $3.55, and data from 2024 shows about 26% of students were part of the free and reduced lunch plan.

The district also has a lot of resources available to ensure no child goes hungry, including partnering with the Loudoun Education Foundation to provide free meals to families delivered discreetly through an Amazon driver and round-ups at Giant grocery stores that go toward paying unpaid meal debts.

"Meals are always provided no matter what their plan is, because we know students show up to school who have had a good breakfast and lunch, they're much more ready to learn, much more ready to be engaged," Adams said.

By the numbers:

In Prince George's County, more than 60% of students are getting free and reduced meals this school year, compared to 56.5% last year. PGCPS attributes the jump to furloughed workers needing help for their kids.

Fairfax County reports the number of kids on free lunch right now is roughly the same as it was last year — roughly about 36.5% of students.

And in D.C. Public Schools, 77% of students receive free lunch, while everyone gets free breakfast.

But unpaid meal debt seems to have more than doubled in the District so far this year — $70,000 right now, compared to $30,000 for the same three months last year.

In a statement, a DCPS spokesperson said the following:

"At DC Public Schools (DCPS) the well-being of our students is paramount. DCPS is committed to ensuring scholars receive healthy, filling, and delicious meals to fuel their academic success, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. The majority of DCPS students are eligible for free lunch, and all students receive free breakfast. There is no limit to the negative balance students may accrue, and students who have balances will never be denied a lunch."