DMV leaders share resources as federal job cuts continue

The region's national, state, local and community leaders are stepping up efforts to share resources as federal job cuts continue — and there are fears the cuts could trigger a regional recession.

In a Wednesday Tele-Town Hall, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the District is now projected to lose $325 million in revenue for FY26 due to the federal layoffs, with that number projected to grow over the next two years. The massive federal job cuts are also expected to impact small businesses. Bowser says the capital region has around 410,000 federal employees with over 190,000 alone reporting to the District for work.

The Mayor and her cabinet members shared important information for federal workers now having to file for unemployment insurance in D.C. This included what to submit and when.

They also discussed local DC government jobs available, confirming for one caller that federal benefits do not transfer over to a local DC government job. However, District officials did tout comparable benefits.

Here’s a list of links and events to help federal workers and contractors:

On Thursday night, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., a Town Hall will be held at Arlington County's Central Library to help guide federal workers and contractors who have been recently let go. Those impacted will get a chance to speak with labor leaders and legal experts.

Then on Saturday, March 8th, from 12 - 5 p.m., Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors Chair and Virginia Congressman Don Beyer are hosting a resource fair at Wakefield High School for federal workers impacted. Work and mental health support will be available.

In recent weeks, the Mayor of D.C. and the Governors of Maryland and Virginia have launched public service career hubs online to help the thousands upon thousands of federal workers and contractors impacted.

You can find information for your region here:

DC: https://dchr.dc.gov/

Maryland: https://response.maryland.gov/federalpublicservants/

Virginia: https://virginiahasjobs.com/

D.C. is also planning a job fair for March 14th at Gallaudet University's Kellogg Conference Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. That is said to be for those federal workers impacted only.