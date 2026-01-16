DMV leaders meet with Trump administration to address data center energy costs

The Brief Several governors, including Maryland's Wes Moore and Virginia's Glenn Youngkin, met at the White House on Friday to make a deal that may impact power bills in the DMV. Moore and Youngkin joined other state governors impacted today at the White House to push for reforms to the regional power market. They're calling on the nation's biggest grid operator to lower prices, and for data centers to pay for the electricity they use and need instead of passing the costs on to residents.



The debate over data centers is front and center in D.C. right now.

Bipartisan meeting:

White House officials and governors teamed up on Friday to call on the country's biggest grid operator, PJM , to lower prices and for data centers to pay for the electricity they use and need, instead of passing the costs on to residents.

"That's why this is a strong step, but it cannot be PJM's last step. Marylanders are deeply frustrated, and their frustration is justified," Moore said.

"When demand is growing, and supply is constrained artificially, prices go up, and as a result, we must fix this," said Youngkin.

Moore and Youngkin joined other state governors impacted today at the White House to push for reforms to the regional power market.

Their warning is clear: The current system blocks new energy supply, and is driving up energy bills. They want data centers to pay for the new electricity they require, instead of passing those costs on to families.

Local perspective:

Moore says in Maryland, from last January to September, the average utility bill increased by more than $77 a month.

In Virginia, the Commonwealth was importing about 15% of its power several years ago. Now, it's importing 40%, thanks to record economic growth and $157 billion in projects.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County leaders are hoping to take a closer look before any data centers get approval.

Councilmember Evan Glass is introducing a bill that would create a clearer and more transparent process, after environmental and community concerns, including a proposed data center project at the Old Dickerson power plant.

"Right now, Montgomery County doesn't have a data center policy, which is why there are proposals moving forward.. want to make sure we have the best policy," Glass said. "If we look at the D.C.-region, Loudoun County had its own policy or lack thereof, so Frederick stepped up, PG stepped up. Now it's time for Montgomery County. Best way to do that is bring everybody together to figure out what we want in terms of data centers."

What's next:

The legislation would set up a temporary task force to slow things down and give residents a stronger voice.

Councilmember Glass is introducing it on Tuesday, and it'll go up for a public hearing a few weeks after that.