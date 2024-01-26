Expand / Collapse search

More than 639,000 fentanyl pills, 189 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in DC, Maryland & Virginia: DEA

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Dozens of fentanyl-related investigations launched in the DMV

Chances are you’ve heard that authorities blame Mexican cartels for bringing deadly fentanyl into the U.S. but you might be surprised to learn how many cartel-linked investigations have happened in the DMV just in the past year. FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal spoke to a special agent in the DEA's Washington Division about the drugs, seizures and arrests.

WASHINGTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, confiscated more than 639,000 fentanyl pills and 189 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2023.

The division covers the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Officials say the amount listed above represents more than a three-fold increase in the number of fake pills laced with fentanyl seized in 2022 (180,100).

article

"Fentanyl poisoning is a violent crime," expressed Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Washington Division. "Collaborating with federal, state, and local partners, our team successfully prevented over 6.1 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl from infiltrating our communities. It’s heartbreaking how many lives have been lost to fentanyl, and what's worse is how many didn't even know the poison they took."

According to officials, Maryland recorded the largest increase in fentanyl pill seizures with 132,000 pills, a 471 percent increase over 2022 totals. Virginia seizures totaled 415,300 pills in 2023, which was a 260 percent increase from the previous year. The number of pills seized in D.C. increased by nearly 60 percent, from 17,500 in 2022 to 27,600 in 2023.

article

