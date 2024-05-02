Expand / Collapse search

DMV cities among Top 100 Best Places to Live in US

Published  May 2, 2024 12:39pm EDT
Virginia
WASHINGTON - Multiple cities in the D.C., Maryland & Virginia area have been named among the best places to live in the United States in a new ranking. 

The website Liveability recently released its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024, listing five cities in the DMV. 

Liveability has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.  

Here are the Maryland and Virginia cities on the list. 

Top 100 Best Places to Live in U.S.:

Columbia, Maryland

Frederick, Maryland

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia

Livability did not rank the cities other than give them a LivScore, and it appears the highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875. 

