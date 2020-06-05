DMV already instituting reforms in response to George Floyd's death, protests

After nearly a week of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd and calls for and end to police brutality against communities of color, local governments in the D.C. region are already beginning to take action.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano announced several measures Thursday aimed at criminal justice reform, including a new data collection effort and an advisory council which will help set policy in which members of the public can be involved.

"In response to the killing of Mr. Floyd we felt that it was incredibly important to get these reforms out now so people in our community that are marching in the streets, feeling this pain, that they know that their criminal justice system is working for them and listening to what they're saying," said Descano.

In the District, council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) plan to introduce legislation aimed at policing reforms and transparency and a ban on the use of tear gas, respectively.

Allen's measure would add civilians to the Use of Force Review Board, require the mayor to release body-worn camera video within 72 hours of a police-involved killing or other serious incident and formally ban neck restraints, which are already banned by D.C. Police policy. The legislation would also ban officers from looking at body-worn camera video before writing initial statements.

In Montgomery County, similar reforms are being considered by council member Will Jawando (D-At Large).

Jawando plans on introducing a resolution next week which will declare racism a public health emergency.

"You can't fix a problem if you don't diagnose it and I think the problem we've had is we haven't diagnosed the root cause," said Jawando.