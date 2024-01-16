District Heights man kills his 81-year-old mother, fatally assaults her during dispute: police

Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged a man for killing his mother inside their home.

District Heights man kills his 81-year-old mom in Prince George's County

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Mark Terry of District Heights. He is charged in connection with the murder of his mother, 81-year-old Madia Terry.

Police say on January 14, around 8:00 am, officers responded to their home in 2000 block of Brooks Drive in the unincorporated section of District Heights. When officers arrived, they located the victim unresponsive in the living room.

According to police, the victim had what appeared to be bruising and trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Terry admitted to fatally assaulting his mother during a dispute. He is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.