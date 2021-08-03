Disneyland announces 'Magic Key' tier system, replacing annual passholder program

article

Disneyland Tuesday announced the launch of a four-tier "Magic Key" program that will replace its old annual passholder program. The program will apply to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks.

"Magic Key" is available for any guest, but the monthly payment plan is offered strictly for California residents.

Disney said the "new, guest-centric offering" delivers choice, flexibility and value for park admission, special access to unique experiences, savings opportunities, along with enhanced benefits.

The tier system is detailed below:

Dream Key

The Dream Key will offer admission to one or both of the theme parks every day of the year. This will cost $1,399 or California residents can make $102 per month for 12 months after making a $179 down payment.

This includes:

Up to six park reservation holds at a time

20% off select merchandise

15% off select food and beverage

Included parking

Believe Key

The Believe Key is listed at $949. California residents can also make $65 monthly payments for 12 months after making a $179 down payment. This includes:

Up to six park reservation holds at a time

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and beverages

50% off theme park parking

Enchant Key

The Enchant Key is listed at $649. With a $179 down payment, California residents can pay $40 a month for 12 months. This includes:

Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and beverage

Imagine Key

The Imagine Key is for Southern California residents only. Listed at $339, residents can pay $19 a month after making a $179 down payment. This includes:

Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and beverage

