Disney World to bring back park hopping starting January 1

Walt Disney World will allow park hopping once again starting on Jan.1, 2021.

"As the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort continues, we are nearing another exciting milestone we know many guests have been looking forward to: the return of the Park Hopper option!" Disney Parks Blog reported Friday. "Starting Jan. 1, 2021, guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, with some new modifications as part of our ongoing focus on health and safety."

“You can go to another park starting at 2 in the afternoon,” said Michele Atwood, the owner of the Main Street Mouse blog.

Guests will be required to make a reservation through the Disney Park Pass site for the first park they plan to visit and enter the first park prior to going to the second park.

"At this time, a park reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change."

In addition, there will be specific park hopper hours.

Park Hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time.

"These modifications are designed to help us continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing. Additionally, other enhanced health and safety measures remain in effect, including face coverings required for all guests ages two and up."

More changes are coming in 2021.

In Epcot, the popular movie character from Ratatouille stars in Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion.

“It starts off you’re in the streets of Paris, but you’re rat-sized,” Atwood said. “You get in the cart – very similar to how they do Rise of the Resistance. It’s actually a ride-through attraction and I actually got to see that you’re inside a pantry and all of the food was 50 feet tall.”

The other highly anticipated attraction is for the Marvel fans.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is the name of the coaster,” Atwood said. “It’s actually going to be a reverse launch coaster, which is the first of its kind.”

While park performances are still out of production, the upcoming nighttime spectacular known as “Harmonious” will be making daytime appearances.

