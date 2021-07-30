Disney issues vaccine mandate for all salary, non-union hourly employees in the U.S.

Disney has informed its employees and Cast Members that the company will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of the company's sites to be fully vaccinated, the company announced Friday.

"At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection," the company said in a statement.

According to Disney officials, employees who have not yet been fully vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days to get inoculated.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions.

Disney officials also said they have begun conversations on this topic with unions and will require all new hires to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," The Walt Disney company said in a statement.

RELATED: Disneyland to require guests to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Beginning Friday, Disneyland once again required that guests and staff wear masks in all indoor settings. The new rule requires that all guests ages 2 and up – regardless of vaccination status – mask up while indoors and in enclosed transportation vehicles like shuttles and buses.

Unlike Los Angeles County, Orange County – where Disneyland is located – does not have a county-wide indoor mask mandate in place. Los Angeles County had reinstated the indoor mask mandate on July 17.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.