Disappearance of Ana Walshe: Murder trial date set for Brian Walshe

Brian Walsh, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body, will go to trial in October 2025.

Ana Walshe, who split her time between Washington, D.C., and her family home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, was last seen on New Year's Day 2023 when she reportedly got into a rideshare to catch a flight to D.C., to deal with a work emergency. Police in Massachusetts confirms Walshe never got on the plane.

Judge Diane Freniere on Monday set Walshe's trial date for Oct. 21, 2025 during a hearing held at the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, according to FOX News. The judge said she expects the trial to take no longer than four weeks.

Investigators found blood in the basement area of the Walshe home last year, in addition to a partially damaged knife which also contained some blood. Prosecutors say Walshe went to a Home Depot in the area and purchased $450 worth of painting and cleaning supplies.

What do we know about Brian Walshe?

Walshe was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018 for attempting to sell two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay. He pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

He allegedly took two authentic "Shadow Paintings" by Andy Warhol from a friend in South Korea and later offered the art for sale on eBay for $100,000. A buyer on eBay received the paintings, and found no Warhol Foundation authentication stamps and also noticed that the canvasses and staples looked new, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. When the buyer compared the paintings to the photographs from the eBay listing, they did not look identical and the buyer concluded the paintings were not authentic.

Walshe was on house arrest and wearing a location monitoring device while he awaited sentencing for the wire fraud case.