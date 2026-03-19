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DC weather: Winter’s last full day brings seasonable chill before a warmer weekend

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Published  March 19, 2026 6:44am EDT
Weather
FOX 5 DC
DC weather: Winter’s last full day Thursday

DC weather: Winter’s last full day Thursday

One last full day of winter, with partly sunny skies and seasonable cool air.

The Brief

    • Partly sunny and seasonably cool as winter wraps up.
    • Southerly breeze pushes highs into the mid‑50s this afternoon.
    • Mild Friday with late showers before a bright, warmer weekend.

WASHINGTON - Partly sunny skies and seasonable cool air close out winter’s last full day across the Washington, D.C. region Thursday. 

Temperatures start in the upper 30s with a light southerly breeze that will help us warm up into the 50s by lunchtime and through the afternoon.

What we know:

While the eastern half of the country stays in a deep chill, the Southwest is already heating up. Cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix are nearing record highs, a pattern expected to hold into next week.

Thursday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds as milder air slowly works in. Highs in the mid-50s will make for a pleasant late-winter, early-spring day as the season winds down.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s Thursday night. Friday will be mild, with most of the day looking dry. A round of evening showers may move through, but the main chance for rain arrives overnight into early Saturday. Any lingering showers should clear before sunrise, setting up a bright and comfortable weekend.

What's next:

Spring officially begins Friday morning, and warm temperatures continue through the weekend. Another chance for evening showers returns Sunday before a brief cool-down early next week.

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DC weather: Winter’s last full day brings seasonable chill before a warmer weekend

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

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