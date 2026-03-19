DC weather: Winter’s last full day brings seasonable chill before a warmer weekend
WASHINGTON - Partly sunny skies and seasonable cool air close out winter’s last full day across the Washington, D.C. region Thursday.
Temperatures start in the upper 30s with a light southerly breeze that will help us warm up into the 50s by lunchtime and through the afternoon.
What we know:
While the eastern half of the country stays in a deep chill, the Southwest is already heating up. Cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix are nearing record highs, a pattern expected to hold into next week.
Thursday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds as milder air slowly works in. Highs in the mid-50s will make for a pleasant late-winter, early-spring day as the season winds down.
Temperatures fall back into the 30s Thursday night. Friday will be mild, with most of the day looking dry. A round of evening showers may move through, but the main chance for rain arrives overnight into early Saturday. Any lingering showers should clear before sunrise, setting up a bright and comfortable weekend.
What's next:
Spring officially begins Friday morning, and warm temperatures continue through the weekend. Another chance for evening showers returns Sunday before a brief cool-down early next week.
DC weather: Winter’s last full day brings seasonable chill before a warmer weekend
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.