Dinos Alive brings life-sized animated dinosaurs to DC area

Dinosaur fans get ready! Now is your chance to stand next to the largest creatures that have ever walked the earth!

The Dinos Alive exhibit brings over 80 life-sized animated dinosaurs to the nation’s capital.

The immersive experience will let visitors explore a park full of realistic dinos and learn all about the different periods during which they lived. From the T-rex to the Stegosaurus – dinosaur fans will come face-to-face with the massive creatures that roamed the world millions of years ago!

The exhibit can be found at D.C.'s Rhode Island Center at various times from now into September.

Find more information online.